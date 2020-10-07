Breaking News
CentralReach Announces Collaboration and Integration with Leading Revenue Cycle Management Provider

CentralReach and Change Healthcare partner to provide better claims management, accelerated payments and improved staff productivity

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, , the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism, today announced a collaboration and software integration with Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company.

Change Healthcare brings an array of benefits to CentralReach customers including a 99% first-pass claims acceptance, facilitating expedited payor enrollment with the ConnectCenter enrollment wizard, visibility into claims transactions with next-day claims status in the ConnectCenter, enabling faster claims payment via 2200+ direct connections with payors, claims and remittance processing, streamlined denials and appeals, allowing reduced administrative overhead with real-time insurance verification in the ConnectCenter, end-to-end customer support for any issue that may arise, and much more.

“We’ve long been looking at ways to greatly improve the claims management experience for our clients and are excited to introduce Change Healthcare as our new electronic clearinghouse partner,” commented CentralReach CEO, Chris Sullens. “When we set out to find the ideal partner, it made perfect sense for the leading ABA EMR platform to choose Change Healthcare.  Serving providers, payors and consumers, Change Healthcare will provide considerable benefits to our customers and empower their claims management.”

This integration exemplifies CentralReach’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for ABA practices to successfully grow their practices and improve cashflow so they can focus on doing what they do best – delivering quality care to enable their clients to live richer, more independent lives. For more information on the CentralReach and Change Healthcare integration, contact CentralReach today. 

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of end-to-end EMR, practice management, and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and, Twitter @CentralReach.

 

CONTACT: CentralReach PR
CentralReach
800-939-5414
[email protected]

