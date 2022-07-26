CentralReach Launches New Awards Program Recognizing Top Leaders Transforming Autism and IDD Care

Breaking News
New awards program celebrates care professionals leveraging technology to scale services and help close the Autism and IDD Care Gap™

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, today announced the launch of the Autism and IDD Care Awards, the first-ever awards program to recognize outstanding professionals embracing technology to transform and scale autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) care. 

With prevalence rates for autism at 1 in 44, and a shortage of professionals to provide the clinical and educational support required by the rapidly-growing autistic and IDD population, more and more organizations are leveraging purpose-built technology in ways that extend their capacity and improve learner outcomes. 

“With over 125,000 users, we have seen so many inspiring stories on how our customers are using the CentralReach Autism and IDD Care Platform to meet the demand for care and play a role in closing the care gap,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “The new awards program is meant to highlight those stories and the incredible impact that these care professionals are having on the community that sits at the center of it all. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at this year’s CR Unite conference and beyond and giving the honorees an opportunity to be applauded by their peers.” 

Open through September 1st, nominations for the Autism and IDD Care Awards will be accepted for therapy practice owners, clinicians, frontline staff, special educators, support professionals, and administrative staff who are using innovative technology to serve children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and related IDDs. Recipients of the inaugural Autism and IDD Care Awards will be announced at this year’s CR Unite, the Autism and IDD Care Conference, in San Diego, California, from October 24-27. 

About CentralReach 

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting. 

Trusted by more than 125,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

