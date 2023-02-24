Company remains committed to a culture of excellence and devoted to serving the neurodiverse population.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, has been named one of the best places to work in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal in its “Best Places to Work” list for 2023. CentralReach was ranked 20th for medium-sized companies on this year’s list.

This is the third consecutive year the company has been recognized on the South Florida Business Journal’s distinguished list as one of the best places to work in the region.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as one of South Florida’s best places to work,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “A winning culture is not something that just happens; rather, it’s something that needs to be actively managed and supported. By ensuring our core values are embedded in the people we hire, what we celebrate, and what we tolerate – along with staying mission-driven in all aspects of how we run the business and serve our customers – we have built a collaborative, passionate, and innovative team and work culture that is bringing the autism and IDD care software space to new heights. CentralReach’s dedication and hard work is unmatched, and I am proud to be part of such an incredible team.”

The Best Places to Work in South Florida award recognizes the region’s top employers based on factors such as professional growth, office culture, employee satisfaction, and strength of leadership. The rankings were unveiled at an awards luncheon on Feb. 23 at The Signature Grand in Davie, Florida.

# # #

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 130,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT: CentralReach 800-939-5414 pr@centralreach.com