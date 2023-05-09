Inclusion on the 2023 list validates the company’s commitment to fostering an outstanding work environment for their employees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. The list, which will publish in the May/June 2023 issue, is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. For the second year in a row, CentralReach has been included on this list, emphasizing their exemplary company culture and dedication to employee satisfaction.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey that analyzed the company’s culture based on management effectiveness, perks, ability to foster employee growth, and overall company culture. CentralReach’s employee benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Our continued recognition as a best place to work, including on this year’s Inc. list, demonstrates that fostering an exceptional company culture is of the highest priority,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Company culture goes beyond team bonding – it’s about building an inclusive environment that supports our employees and the mission we are on, every step of the way. I’m very proud of the CR team, the culture we’ve built, and how bright the future looks.”

In addition to being named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list, in the last twelve months CentralReach has been recognized 8 times with the following awards: RealLeaders Top Impact Company, NJBIZ Best Places to Work, Built In Best Places to Work, NJBIZ Business of the Year, Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, TrustRadius Tech Cares, NJBIZ Best Place to Work in New Jersey, Gold and Bronze Great Employer Awards from the Stevie Awards program.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 150,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

