CentralReach recognized for its outstanding work culture and environment for a third consecutive year

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2024. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility. CentralReach is included on this list for the third year in a row, emphasizing its exemplary company culture and dedication to employee satisfaction.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work for the third year in a row,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Creating a thriving company culture is something that requires work, investment, and commitment. While we’re not perfect, each day, we strive to create an environment that fosters innovation, respects diversity, and supports the professional and personal growth of all our employees. We believe that our commitment to nurturing a supportive and dynamic workplace not only enhances our team’s well-being but also drives our success as leader of the Autism and IDD Care software industry.”

In addition to being named to the Best Workplaces list for the past three years, Inc. has also recognized CentralReach as a Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Company for 2024 and with the Best in Business Award for ‘Best Software as a Service’ late last year. CentralReach’s work culture and employee benefits were also recognized in January of 2024 by Built In as one of the top 100 Best Places to Work.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.