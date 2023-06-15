Two of the most used and payor-recognized behavior analytic assessments are now available for the first time ever in one digital platform providing a holistic overview of a learner’s developmental progress across his or her lifespan, opening the door for more rapid and positive clinical outcomes.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software, today announced the launch of the ABLLS-R | AFLS CR Assessments product (CR Assessments) that digitally tracks and evaluates over 2,400 critical skills across language, learning, behavioral, and functional living for children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With a combined 40+ years of assessment data and proven efficacy, CR Assessments provides a digital way to conduct assessments, generate individualized reports, and track progress over time, so both therapy providers and educational teams and administrators can more easily connect the dots between learner goals, progress, and – ultimately – outcomes.

By combining two of the leading criterion-referenced evaluations for behavior analysis in PreK-12 schools – the Assessment of Basic Language and Learning Skills – Revised (ABLLS-R) and the Assessment of Functional Living Skills (AFLS) – as well as applied behavior analysis therapy into a singular digital solution, CR Assessments allows educators and practicing behavior analysts to access a learner’s skills in real time to select and develop individualized instructional objectives. As each assessment was designed to evaluate learners at different stages of their lives, combining the two provides professionals with a holistic understanding of a wide range of skills leading to a more granular and holistic view of a learner’s skill set not possible with any other assessment or solution. Other assessments sold today only support a portion of the skills that CR Assessments analyzes.

“The launch of CR Assessments is another big step forward in our mission to provide the leading end-to-end solutions for autism and IDD care in all settings care is delivered and to unlock the potential of the individuals touched by our solutions,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “Not only does this solution serve a critical need in the delivery of applied behavior analysis care by helping educators and therapy providers gain a more accurate and ever-evolving picture of their learners on the spectrum to inform both IEP and clinical plans, it also opens the door to improved learner outcomes and forms the basis for future value-based care reimbursements. The CR Assessments solution, combined with CentralReach’s entire suite of solutions – including its clinical, curricula, parent training, and practice management products – will enable providers to streamline workflows and connect the dots between the assessment result, the protocols used, and the outcomes achieved. The volume and quality of the data generated will provide an unparalleled end-to-end view into the entire clinical lifecycle, providing insights into the impact that the care provided is having on the learner, ways CR customers can improve that care for better outcomes, and will ultimately pave a way forward for value-based care in the autism and IDD care industry.”

With ABLLS-R and AFLS being two of the most used and leading assessments in K-12 education, demand for the new product is at an all-time high as educators work towards reducing the learning loss that occurred during COVID and improving outcomes for their special education students. Similarly, therapy providers are turning to CR Assessments to help them gain more granular insight into their learner’s overall clinical needs that can guide care plans that deliver better outcomes. Across use cases, CentralReach has seen a 182% increase in demand for assessments in the first two quarters of 2023 compared to the prior 2 quarters in 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this next phase of the ABLLS-R and AFLS assessments,” said James Partington, Ph.D., BCBA-D. “When I started talking with leadership at CentralReach about the ABLLS-R and AFLS acquisition, it became clear that CentralReach’s vision for providing leading software was not the only thing that drove them. They were committed to making a real difference in the lives of the autism and IDD community, and this new version of the combined CR Assessments solution speaks volumes to that. And, now I know firsthand by being on the team here at CentralReach that everyone is committed to continuing to provide teachers and behavior analysts with the best tools and data they need to support their learners’ developmental progress. CR Assessments is revolutionizing the world of criterion-referenced assessments in ways that we’ve never seen before.”

Both ABLLS-R and AFLS were previously acquired by CentralReach from original founders James Partington, Ph.D., BCBA-D and Michael Mueller, Ph.D., BCBA-D, IBA, who remain with CentralReach in a strategic capacity. CentralReach also announced the rollout of a smart assessment solution in the second half of 2023 that will greatly increase ease of use and shorten completion time for both assessments.

