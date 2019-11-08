Centrexion Therapeutics Announces CNTX-4975 Data Presentations at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting and the 2019 American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Annual Assembly

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation, a company focused on developing non-opioid, non-addictive therapies for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced it will present posters on CNTX-4975 at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting Conference taking place November 8-13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia and at the 2019 American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) Annual Assembly taking place November 14-17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Full abstracts are available online at acrabstracts.org . Details of the poster presentation are listed below.

Title: Evaluation of Intra-articular CNTX-4975 in Subjects With Painful Bilateral Knee Osteoarthritis: Effects on Pain With Walking and Patient Impression of Change in Pain

Session Title: Osteoarthritis – Clinical Poster I

Abstract Number: 1322

Presentation Time: Monday, November 11, 9:00AM – 11:00AM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center – Hall B5

Full abstracts are available online at eventscribe.com/2019/AAPMR . Details of the e-poster presentation are listed below.

Title: Bilateral Intra-articular Injection of CNTX-4975 for Management of Painful Osteoarthritis of the Knee: Results at 6 Weeks From an Open-label Trial

Session Title: Musculoskeletal and Sports Medicine Research Report

Presentation Time: Thursday, November 14, 1:00PM – 1:05PM

Location: Research Hub – Kiosk 8

About Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common joint disease in the U.S., currently affecting more than 30 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. OA occurs when cartilage, the tissue that envelops the structural bones within a joint, gradually deteriorates. These changes cause pain, swelling and problems moving the joint. Although OA can affect any joint, it most often affects joints in the knees, hips, lower back and neck, small joints of the fingers and the bases of the thumb and big toe. Over time, patients with knee OA tend to become inactive due to pain and joint stiffness and reduced function.

About CNTX-4975

CNTX-4975, Centrexion’s most advanced product candidate, is an investigational synthetic, ultra-pure intra-articular injection of capsaicin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain associated with knee OA. CNTX-4975 is designed to be administered directly into the joint where the pain stimulus originates and to selectively and locally target and disrupt the signaling of pain-sensing nerve fibers. In January 2018, CNTX-4975 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain associated with knee OA.

About Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation

Centrexion is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in identifying, developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid and nonaddictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic pain.

