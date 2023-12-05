The centrifugal compressor market continues to surge due to expanding applications across industries like oil & gas, manufacturing, and HVAC, driven by the need for efficient compression solutions.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global centrifugal compressor market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of centrifugal compressor are slated to total US$ 21.6 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Increasing environmental concerns are driving a shift towards eco-friendly compressor solutions. The centrifugal compressor market is witnessing a surge in demand for units utilizing low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and those employing technologies that reduce carbon footprints. Companies invest in R&D to develop compressors with minimal environmental impact, aligning with stringent regulatory frameworks and sustainable business practices.

Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital technologies revolutionizes compressor operations. Advancements in sensor technologies and data analytics allow for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization of centrifugal compressors. This ensures enhanced efficiency, reduced downtime, and cost savings for industries employing these systems.

The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, including automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, is driving the development of smart centrifugal compressors. These intelligent systems optimize operations, enable remote monitoring, and facilitate adaptive control strategies, aligning with the growing demand for smart and connected industrial equipment.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The integrally geared centrifugal compressor type leads the market, offering efficient and compact solutions across diverse industrial applications.

Discharge pressures between 20 and 200 bars dominate the centrifugal compressor market, reflecting prevalent industry demands and applications.

The oil & gas sector is the leading end-user propelling growth within the global centrifugal compressor market.

Centrifugal Compressor Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increased industrialization in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific fuels demand, prompting companies to expand their market presence and distribution networks to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Stricter energy efficiency standards drive the demand for high-efficiency centrifugal compressors, compelling manufacturers to innovate and develop more eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.

Aging infrastructure in various industries spurs retrofitting projects, where replacing or upgrading existing compressors with more advanced and efficient models becomes imperative, driving market growth.

Industries emphasize reliability and uptime, prompting the development of centrifugal compressors with improved durability, reduced maintenance requirements, and enhanced operational reliability.

Demand for tailored compressor solutions catering to specific industry needs rises, leading manufacturers to effectively offer specialized products and services to address unique application requirements.

Global Centrifugal Compressor Market: Regional Profile

Renowned for its robust industrial infrastructure and technological advancements, North America holds a significant share in the centrifugal compressor market. The region’s oil & gas, petrochemicals, and power industries drive demand. Stringent environmental regulations further encourage the adoption of eco-friendly compressor solutions.

With a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, Europe fosters a strong demand for centrifugal compressors, particularly in industries adhering to strict environmental standards. The region’s emphasis on renewable energy and initiatives toward reducing carbon footprints amplify the need for efficient compression technologies.

Boasting rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing sectors, Asia Pacific emerges as a lucrative market for centrifugal compressors. Countries like China and India are pivotal contributors, driven by burgeoning industries such as chemicals, textiles, automotive, and HVAC, demanding efficient compression solutions to support their growth.

Centrifugal Compressor Market: Competitive Landscape

The centrifugal compressor market features a competitive landscape with key players vying for market dominance through innovation and strategic initiatives.

Companies such as Siemens, Atlas Copco, GE, Ingersoll Rand, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries uphold prominent positions, leveraging their R&D capabilities to introduce advanced compressor technologies. These industry leaders focus on product differentiation, emphasizing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability to meet evolving consumer demands.

Intense competition fosters collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, driving market consolidation and fostering a dynamic ecosystem where technological advancements and customer-centric solutions remain pivotal for sustained competitiveness and market leadership.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Atlas Copco North America LLC

Baker Hughes Company

FS-ELLIOTT CO. LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Howden Group

IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand

KOBE STEEL LTD. (Kobelco)

Nanjing SAG Equipment Co. Ltd.

Siemens Energy

Product Portfolio

Ingersoll Rand offers a diverse product portfolio featuring cutting-edge air compressors, tools, and industrial solutions. Their range includes rotary screw, centrifugal, and reciprocating compressors, alongside innovative tools and equipment designed to enhance productivity across various industries globally.

KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Kobelco) displays a comprehensive product lineup comprising advanced centrifugal compressors, reciprocating compressors, and related equipment. Their offerings cater to diverse industrial needs, ensuring high efficiency, reliability, and performance, meeting stringent quality standards worldwide.

Nanjing SAG Equipment Co., Ltd. presents an extensive product portfolio encompassing centrifugal compressors, air separation units, and gas-related equipment. Their solutions integrate cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient compressors and auxiliary systems, meeting the demands of various industrial applications.

Centrifugal Compressor Market: Key Segments

By Type

Single-stage Centrifugal Compressor

Overhang Compressor

Between Bearing Design

Integrally Geared Multi-stage Centrifugal Compressor

Horizontally Split

Vertically Split

Compressor with Bell Casing

Pipeline Compressor

Integrally Geared

By Discharge Pressure

Below 20 Bars

Between 20 and 200 Bars

Between 200 and 400 Bars

Above 400 Bars

By End User

Oil & Gas

Power

Petrochemicals

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Textiles

Automotive

HVAC

Others (Metals, Textiles, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

