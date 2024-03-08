No Labels will likely take another step towards forming a bipartisan presidential ticket in November’s general election, when the centrist group’s delegates huddle during a virtual gathering on Friday.

Two sources with knowledge of the meeting on Thursday confirmed to Fox News that the roughly 800 delegates taking part are expected to vote to give a thumbs up to fielding what the No Labels has described as a “unity ticket” in the presidential election.

No

[Read Full story at source]