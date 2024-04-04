No Labels , the influential centrist group that had been working for over a year towards launching a bipartisan, third-party 2024 presidential ticket, is giving up its effort.

The organization on Thursday announced in a statement that “No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election.”

“Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run and hungrier for unifying national leadership than ever before. B

[Read Full story at source]