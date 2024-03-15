No Labels is taking another step toward forming a bipartisan presidential ticket in November’s general election.
The centrist group announced the formation of a committee to vet candidates for the potential bipartisan ticket.
“Today, No Labels is taking the next step toward providing it by announcing our process to choose the candidates for a unity ticket,” former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a No Labels founding co-chair, said in a statement Thursday.
Lieberman,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)