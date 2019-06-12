Breaking News
Centro Releases Universal Pixel for Easy Creation and Management of First-Party Audiences

Now Available in Centro’s Basis Platform to Automate Tracking and Measurement of Audiences

Tyler Kelly, president, Centro

“Universal pixel illustrates how digital media automation is realized, as it improves a typically laborious process of tracking how customers interact with a brand. Its impact on campaigns ranges as far as the creative thinking of the media team,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “With this feature seamlessly implemented in Basis, our customers have more capabilities that save time, reduce human error, and are easy to use.”

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centro (www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, announced the launch of universal pixel on its comprehensive platform, Basis. Universal pixel technology uses a single pixel to automate the creation and organization of first-party audiences, eliminating the need for multiple audience and conversion pixels.

This new Basis feature makes it easier and faster for advertisers to measure conversions and track customer actions. Beta tests show that media buyers are upping performance and saving time using universal pixel to segment and group customers into categories based on their actions within a domain.

Basis is the industry’s most automated, comprehensive and intelligent digital media platform, converging planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence, and billing reconciliation. No other DSP combines high-grade programmatic advertising features with holistic media workflow technology. Basis seamlessly assembles the tools that media businesses need to move towards full automation.

“As the steward of top tier brands, we have an enormous responsibility to drive KPIs for clients and do it with efficiency,” said Matt Mordarski, senior digital media specialist at Perich Advertising + Design. “Automating our business through Basis already gives us an edge in the market. Now we are capitalizing on new tools such as universal pixel to enhance the tracking of first-party audiences and increase the agility of our team.”

“With our campaigns, we are continually measuring and improving upon our performance. Generating and managing pixels is an essential part; but until now, it has been a tedious and lengthy process. Having the ability to use only one pixel to create various models for targeting, attribution and subsequent optimization makes us more efficient while improving ROI for our clients,” said Jessica Behal, founder of Spherical Strategies. “Since using universal pixel in tandem with the full agency toolset in Basis, we have seen considerable improvements in campaign performance.”

Traditionally, marketers have had to use multiple pixels to create first-party audiences and track unique actions from site visitors. This meant hours of work to create many pixels, coordinate placement, and verify deployment. Thanks to the introduction of universal pixel, that work has been eliminated.

As marketers’ needs change, they use Basis to modify the data a universal pixel gathers. One pixel has the capability to segment audiences based on any combination of actions they take (search, click, browse, convert, etc.). Any number of combinations can be assigned to a single pixel.

To learn more, visit www2.centro.net/basis.

About Centro
Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
310-573-8776
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4579f48-f9af-4101-9db4-8b82b7a033fd

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12

