Centro’s Basis Ranked the #1 Demand Side Platform Again in G2 Spring Report

Basis Retains Top Spot Among Programmatic Advertising Platforms for More Than Two Years; Emerges as a Leader in Video Advertising and Cross-Channel Advertising Categories

G2 Leader Basis received the highest score in G2’s DSP category each quarter for more than two years. G2 is a marketplace for businesses to discover, buy, and manage software and services. Its Spring 2019 Grid report also ranked Basis as a Leader in the video advertising and cross-channel advertising software categories.

Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that its digital media platform, Basis, received the highest score in G2's DSP category each quarter for more than two years. G2 is a marketplace for businesses to discover, buy, and manage software and services. Its Spring 2019 Grid report also ranked Basis as a Leader in the video advertising and cross-channel advertising software categories.

As the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, Basis is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. Its programmatic advertising component, which is also used for video and cross-channel advertising, regularly receives stellar user reviews—94% of users rate it 4 out of 5 stars, and 88% would recommend the platform.

Click here to view the report. To learn more about Basis, visit here: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

Highlights from Basis’ Demand Side Platform G2 Score include:

Basis securing a 96% satisfaction score from customers.

Basis’ ‘Quality of Support’ receiving a 95% rating, with all DSPs averaging 84% for this category.

Basis’ ‘Ease of Doing Business With’ receiving a 93% rating, with all DSPs averaging 84% for this category.

Users recognizing ‘Retargeting,’ ‘Frequency Capping,’ and ‘Targeting’ as a few of Basis’ highest-rated features.

“Centro’s Basis is a Leader in our Spring 2019 Grid Reports for Demand Side Platform, Video Advertising and Cross-Channel Advertising because of users’ high levels of customer satisfaction and Centro’s visibility and market share,” said Rob Light, research principal at G2. “Its customers continue to tout the ease of use, user requirements, ease of doing business with, and support as qualities of Basis.”

Basis is a robust solution for operating digital media teams and organizations. It is the first programmatic ad platform seamlessly integrated with media planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence, and billing reconciliation. Media professionals access this complete toolset through a single sign-on system.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from our user community (collected through March 8, 2019), as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. It applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate the customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

“By giving aggregated and unbiased reviews for software buyers and users, G2 has established a standard for peer guidance of technology,” said Katie Risch, CMO, Centro. “Basis leads the DSP category time after time because users are realizing the benefits of easy-to-use powerful programmatic advertising software that makes them more productive.”

