Centro’s Basis Ranked the #1 Demand Side Platform Again in G2 Spring Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Basis Retains Top Spot Among Programmatic Advertising Platforms for More Than Two Years; Emerges as a Leader in Video Advertising and Cross-Channel Advertising Categories

Katie Risch, CMO of Centro

“By giving aggregated and unbiased reviews for software buyers and users, G2 has established a standard for peer guidance of technology,” said Katie Risch, CMO, Centro. “Basis leads the DSP category time after time because users are realizing the benefits of easy-to-use powerful programmatic advertising software that makes them more productive.”

G2 Leader

CHICAGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centro (www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, announced that its digital media platform, Basis, received the highest score in G2’s DSP category each quarter for more than two years. G2 is a marketplace for businesses to discover, buy, and manage software and services. Its Spring 2019 Grid report also ranked Basis as a Leader in the video advertising and cross-channel advertising software categories.

As the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform, Basis is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. Its programmatic advertising component, which is also used for video and cross-channel advertising, regularly receives stellar user reviews—94% of users rate it 4 out of 5 stars, and 88% would recommend the platform.

Click here to view the report. To learn more about Basis, visit here: http://www2.centro.net/basis.

Highlights from Basis’ Demand Side Platform G2 Score include:

  • Basis securing a 96% satisfaction score from customers.
  • Basis’ ‘Quality of Support’ receiving a 95% rating, with all DSPs averaging 84% for this category.
  • Basis’ ‘Ease of Doing Business With’ receiving a 93% rating, with all DSPs averaging 84% for this category.
  • Users recognizing ‘Retargeting,’ ‘Frequency Capping,’ and ‘Targeting’ as a few of Basis’ highest-rated features.

“Centro’s Basis is a Leader in our Spring 2019 Grid Reports for Demand Side Platform, Video Advertising and Cross-Channel Advertising because of users’ high levels of customer satisfaction and Centro’s visibility and market share,” said Rob Light, research principal at G2. “Its customers continue to tout the ease of use, user requirements, ease of doing business with, and support as qualities of Basis.”

Basis is a robust solution for operating digital media teams and organizations. It is the first programmatic ad platform seamlessly integrated with media planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence, and billing reconciliation. Media professionals access this complete toolset through a single sign-on system.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from our user community (collected through March 8, 2019), as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. It applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate the customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

“By giving aggregated and unbiased reviews for software buyers and users, G2 has established a standard for peer guidance of technology,” said Katie Risch, CMO, Centro. “Basis leads the DSP category time after time because users are realizing the benefits of easy-to-use powerful programmatic advertising software that makes them more productive.”

About G2 Crowd, Inc.
The world’s leading marketplace for business software and services, G2 Crowd drives better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on more than 500,000 peer reviews and synthesized social data. Over 23 million business buyers around the world have trusted G2 Crowd to gain unique insights. Co-founded in 2012, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. The company also offers scholarships to college students who are aspiring entrepreneurs. To learn more about G2 Crowd or write a review, please visit g2crowd.com.

About Centro
Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. 

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
310-573-8776
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6b02882-4691-40c7-95f4-d31e164fdc4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca56b47b-5ed7-43ec-b326-a890eab860c2

A video accompanying this release is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab54cb04-00c7-4fec-bc89-6eb7c721c64f

