Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Centura Health names Network Oncology Administrator

Centura Health names Network Oncology Administrator

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Tim Osterholm to advance Centura as a market leader for oncology services

CENTENNIAL, COLO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centura Health is pleased to announce that Tim Osterholm, MPA, has been named the Network Oncology Administrator.

In his role, Osterholm will work with Dr. Dennis Kraus, Kathy Bishop and other oncology leaders to advance Centura as a market leader for oncology services. He will actively collaborate and build trusted relationships across the ministry to bring Centura’s strategic vision to action in all areas of oncology, support the delivery of quality patient care, and support the achievement of regionally and nationally recognized programs.

“I am excited to be part of the healing ministry and the awesome opportunity to ‘lead builders,’” Osterholm said. “Centura’s current and ongoing commitment to oncology care is exciting and is an opportunity to make a difference.”

“Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death in the U.S. only exceeded by heart disease, and a substantial portion of cancers as we know are preventable. I look forward to being a part of the Centura team which is extending this healing ministry in our communities,” Osterholm added.

“I am thrilled to have Tim as a leader for our oncology services,” said Edward Sims, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Given Tim’s experience in both hospital operations and oncology services, he will have the ability to profoundly impact the cancer care we deliver to our patients and our flourishing communities.”

Prior to joining Centura, Osterholm served as the executive vice president and chief operations officer of Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Neb. Osterholm earned his undergraduate degree in medical technology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and his Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. His is a certified executive coach by the Hudson Institute and a graduate of CHRISTUS Academy, Kaiser Institute Alembic Leadership Program, and Leadership Greater Little Rock.

CONTACT: Lindsay Radford
Centura Health
720.215.9662
lindsay.radford@centura.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.