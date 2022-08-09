Centura Health Promotes Two Physician Leaders to New Roles

Shauna Gulley, MD Group President for the Physician Enterprise

Scott Lichtenbergerr, MD Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer

CENTENNIAL, COLO., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, is pleased to announce two physician leaders are assuming new roles as the organization builds upon its Mission to provide whole person care to its neighbors, communities and patients across Colorado and western Kansas.

Scott Lichtenberger, MD, will transition to a newly created role, serving as Senior Vice Present and Chief Transformation Officer effective August 8, 2022. In alignment with his personal mission to inspire others to find new and better ways of doing things, Dr. Lichtenberger will lead Centura in rapid change and improvement to fuel growth around its 2025 strategic plan.

Dr. Lichtenberger joined Centura Health in 2020 as Group President of Physician Alignment with a focus on strengthening and expanding the medical group. He brings more than two decades of health care expertise to Centura, including extensive experience in clinical leadership and strategy with the worldwide management consulting company McKinsey & Company. As a Partner at McKinsey, he led strategy and operations engagements with leading health systems across the country – including many large-scale transformations.

Centura is also pleased to welcome Shauna Gulley, MD to the role of Group President for the Physician Enterprise effective today, August 8, 2022. On a mission to identify the gifts and talents in those around her, and explore all that is possible, Dr. Gulley will be responsible for leading Centura Health Physician Group (CHPG), as well as managing the contractual relationships with independent medical groups and administrative oversight of Colorado Health Neighborhoods.

Dr. Gulley has been a trusted physician and leader with Centura since 2009. She most recently served as our Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, leading Centura’s clinical enterprise to optimize clinical quality and patient safety. She has led Centura’s journey to become a High Reliability Organization (HRO) and the best practice response to the global pandemic. This experience, along with her role as a practicing pediatrician and internist with CHPG at the Timberview Clinic in Parker, Colo., will be instrumental in aligning, engaging, and growing Centura’s physician enterprise.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 19 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

Attachments

Shauna Gulley, MD

Scott Lichtenbergerr, MD

CONTACT: Lindsay Radford Centura Health 720.215.9662 lindsayradford@centura.org