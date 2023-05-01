Riggs Distler is providing onshore construction, assembly, and inspection of advanced foundation components for Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects, supporting Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York clean energy goals.

Phoenix, AZ, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centuri Group, Inc. (“Centuri”) today announced that Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. (“Riggs Distler”) has been selected as a tier 1 supplier for the Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects, a joint venture between global clean energy leader Ørsted and New England’s largest energy provider, Eversource. Revolution Wind will help Rhode Island and Connecticut meet clean energy goals, delivering 400 MW of offshore wind power to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut. The project will deliver enough clean energy for more than 350,000 homes including nearly 200,000 homes in Rhode Island. Upon completion later this year, the South Fork Wind Farm is on track to be the first completed utility-scale offshore wind farm in the country and will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 70,000 homes.

Riggs Distler’s onsite project team of more than 125 local union workers and more than 20 support staff is currently working at the Port of Providence (ProvPort) in Rhode Island providing onshore construction, assembly, inspection, and delivery of the advanced foundation components. Work includes the assembly and fabrication of large, specialized pieces that are critical elements of wind turbine foundations, including monopile doors, external concrete platforms, supported internal platforms, and anode cages.

“Through the work underway at ProvPort, we are building the infrastructure to enable energy transition and playing a key role in advancing the fast-developing U.S. offshore wind industry. We are pleased to pair our technical expertise with our strong network of skilled labor and domestic supply chain resources to support our partners in realizing the promise of offshore wind,” said Paul M. Daily, Centuri President & CEO.

“Riggs Distler is excited to be part of history by being the first construction contractor to build offshore wind turbine foundation components of this scale in the United States,” said Steve Zemaitatis, President & CEO of Riggs Distler. “Originally founded during the age of industrial expansion in 1909, our vision remains to build reliable and sustainable infrastructure to support and empower future generations. By assembling turbine foundation components onshore at ProvPort, we are helping to achieve a sustainable future for the communities where we live and work.”

“As the home to Ørsted’s Block Island Wind Farm – America’s first offshore wind farm – Rhode Island is a leader in the United States offshore wind industry,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas, Ørsted. “Offshore wind energy puts this state’s legacy of maritime, manufacturing and construction expertise to use, building our clean energy future. The Revolution Wind project is the latest addition to Rhode Island’s offshore wind story, and we are investing in a new supply chain and facilities like ProvPort to support Rhode Island’s offshore wind leadership.”

“Rhode Island has long-been a national leader in the fight against climate change, time and again demonstrating the enormous power of clean energy to create new jobs and spread economic opportunity to local communities across the Ocean State,” said Joe Nolan, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy. “With today’s investment of $100 million, we are proud to continue delivering on our promise to grow the state’s blue and green economies and help forge a new, Rhode Island-based supply chain with local union workers at its center.”

