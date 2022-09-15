Centurion Wealth’s Sterling Neblett, Wendy Payne and Mark McKaig Named “Top Financial Professional” by Northern Virginia Magazine

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

This marks the sixth straight year the trio have received this industry recognition.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northern Virginia Magazine has released its annual “Top Financial Professionals” List for 2022 and once again Centurion Wealth Management Partners Sterling Neblett, Wendy Payne and Mark McKaig find themselves shoulder to shoulder with this elite group of Financial Professionals.  

Check out the full list of Top Financial Professionals here: https://northernvirginiamag.com/best/financial-professionals/

Northern Virginia Magazine selects its honorees via peer survey. This survey rates the top financial professionals in the broker, financial planner, insurance adviser, and tax accountant fields.

Since opening in 2015, Centurion Wealth Management, LLC has experienced tremendous growth while maintaining a stellar reputation within the financial services community. Being honored by Northern Virginia Magazine validates the dedication Centurion has to delivering world-class financial advice to respective clients.

This marks the sixth straight year Centurion’s Partners have made this distinct list.  

“This is a very proud moment for me and the entire Centurion Wealth Management team. This award is not only a proud achievement, but also a reflection of our hard work and persistent commitment to our client’s financial success.” – Mark McKaig

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a fiduciary wealth management and planning services company offering entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women comprehensive financial advice. The firm offers investment, tax, estate, and cash flow analysis, retirement planning, risk management, and much more.

When notified she was once again named to this elite list, Wendy Payne added, “I feel humbled to receive this industry recognition and want to thank our wonderful clients for making each day working with them tremendously rewarding.”

“It’s always special when you are recognized by your peers,” Neblett added. “It’s an exciting time at Centurion.”

Centurion Wealth continues to grow their footprint helping successful families plan for retirement in the greater Washington DC Metro and beyond. 

For media inquiries and more information about Centurion, please contact J. Cooper Simmerman, MBA, at csimmerman@centurionwealth.com or directly at (571) 765-2223. 

Advisory services offered through Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser.
Securities offered through Spire Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

