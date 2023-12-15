Century Aluminum Announces Conference Call

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) welcomes the recently released interpretive guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department clarifying the scope of Section 45X of the Inflation Reduction Act and its application to the U.S. primary aluminum industry. In response to the new guidance, Jesse Gary, Century Aluminum’s CEO, thanked the Biden Administration for its continued support of the U.S. aluminum industry.

“We thank the Biden Administration for these important clarifications, and we are excited about the benefits that the U.S. primary aluminum industry will realize from the advanced manufacturing tax credit. Century Aluminum is proud to do its part to advance the broader national goals of increasing domestic production of critical minerals, accelerating the green energy transition and positioning the U.S. as a global leader in advanced manufacturing.”

Century Aluminum is the largest domestic producer of primary aluminum in the U.S., with smelters located in Sebree, KY, Hawesville, KY, and Mt. Holly, SC.

Century Aluminum will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the impact of the Treasury Department’s guidance on the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

