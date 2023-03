CHICAGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today released the following statement from President and Chief Executive Officer Jesse Gary after his visit to the White House for a roundtable discussion with other industry leaders and labor leaders to discuss industrial innovation and decarbonization efforts:

“Thank you to the Biden Administration for inviting Century to the White House on this important occasion. As we have stated before, Century Aluminum fully supports the Biden administration’s efforts to decarbonize industrial production through innovation.

“To move forward in continuing to support a viable domestic aluminum industry, Century is committed to maintaining critical manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and to protecting American jobs, and doing so sustainably while also greening the economy.

“In order to effectively advance these growth and decarbonization efforts, federal investment will be critical. We support the administration’s commitment to these shared goals and have been working closely with our partners in this area.

“A thriving domestic aluminum market is essential to today’s U.S. national security, economic, and climate objectives. Increased domestic manufacturing of aluminum makes our country safer, more economically independent, and more sustainable, and will strengthen our domestic supply chain and put our country on a steadier path to a green future.”

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century’s corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release and the session will contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “target,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “potential,” “project,” “scheduled,” “forecast” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” or “may.”

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Peter Trpkovski

(Investors and media)

312-696-3132

Source: Century Aluminum Company