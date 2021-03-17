Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Century Cobalt Corporation Announces Cannabis Licence Acquisition and Strategic Review

Century Cobalt Corporation Announces Cannabis Licence Acquisition and Strategic Review

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Cobalt (OTCQB: CCOB), the cobalt exploration and development company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, announced today that it has been presented with an opportunity to expand its asset base and change its strategic focus.

Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce that together with Block Commodities Limited, it entered into an option agreement to acquire 70 percent interest (the “Acquisition”) in a Medicinal Cannabis licence granted to Magnus Cannabis Group (Private) Limited (“Magnus”) by the government of Zimbabwe. Block Commodities Ltd. is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange, trading with ticker code BLCC.PL (“BLCC”).

The Acquiring Parties will each hold 35 percent. The stake in the Magnus licence, will secure supply of medicinal grade cannabis for the production of Nutraceuticals.

The option is for an exclusivity period of 90 days to complete the Acquisition. The proposed terms of the Acquisition are as follows:

  • Payment of an Option fee of £50,000, to be apportioned equally between the Acquiring Parties, and
  • Payment by BLCC of £1.5m through the issue of 2,142,857,142 fully paid ordinary shares in BLCC (calculated at 0.07p per share) upon exercise of the option, and contemporaneously the payment by CCOB of £1.5m of CCOB fully paid ordinary shares, price based on a 30 day VWAP (using the US$/GB£ closing middle market exchange rate published by Bloomberg on the day immediately prior to completion).

The Directors believe that this opportunity will make best use of the Company’s OTC listing to generate shareholder value over the longer term. The Board is currently exploring further options regarding the monetization of its Emperium Cobalt Project, which may include the sub-licencing or sale of the assets. Further announcements will be made in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

About Century Cobalt
Century Cobalt Corp. was created to focus on identifying, assessing and developing high-potential, economic, early-stage cobalt production opportunities in North America to take advantage of growing demand for secure, ethically-sourced conflict-free cobalt supplies. The Company currently holds a 100 percent interest in 695 lode claims in America’s largest and most prolific cobalt mineralization trend: the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Cobalt production to date is heavily influenced by very large companies, often focused on other mining sectors due to most of the world’s cobalt being mined as a by-product of large-scale copper or nickel operations. Century Cobalt Corp. is solely focused on primary cobalt deposits, where the main metal mined is cobalt. By targeting domestic cobalt sources and utilizing local infrastructure and expertise, the Company has the potential to establish secure cobalt production within a stable political and economic climate. For a detailed overview on the Company and its property please visit: www.centurycobalt.com or the Century Cobalt YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC4sX-phkxTfnuEcSCs9y9GA

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

For further information, please contact:
Century Cobalt Corp.
10100 Santa Monica Boulevard,
Century City, Los Angeles
California, CA 90067

Toll Free IR Line: 1-800-856-8417
Email: [email protected]
www.centurycobalt.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.