Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2017 Results

RUSTON, La., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Next Financial Corporation (OTCQB:CTUY), the holding company of Bank of Ruston with $275.9 million in assets, today announced financial results for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Century Next Financial Corporation (the “Company”) had net income after tax of $751,000 compared to net income of $770,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016, a decrease of $19,000 or 2.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended were $0.72 per basic share and $0.69 per diluted share compared to $0.74 per basic share and $0.72 per diluted share reported for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, net income was $2,023,000 compared to net income of $1,839,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, an increase of $184,000 or 10.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $1.94 and $1.87 per basic share and diluted share, respectively, compared to $1.77 and $1.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, reported for the same period in 2016.

Balance Sheet

Overall, total assets increased by $36.5 million or 15.2% to $275.9 million at September 30, 2017 compared to $239.4 million at December 31, 2016.

The largest component of assets, loans, net of deferred fees and costs and the allowance for loan losses, increased $28.0 million or 13.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016. Total net loans at September 30, 2017 were $229.5 million compared to $201.5 million at December 31, 2016. The growth was primarily the result of demand for loans secured by real estate including 1-4 family residential, commercial properties, residential construction, agricultural, and multi-family loans, and commercial non-real estate loans.

Total deposits at September 30, 2017 increased $34.4 million or 18.0% to $225.8 million compared to $191.4 million at December 31, 2016. Noninterest- and interest-bearing checking, time deposits, and savings deposits were the main growth areas contributing to the increase in overall deposits.

Total short-term borrowings were unchanged at $20.0 million at September 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $2.73 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $2.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. This was an increase of $350,000, or 14.7%. The increase for the quarter was primarily from interest income earned on loans.

Net interest income was $7.67 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $6.81 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. This was an increase of $865,000, or 12.7%. The increase for the quarter was primarily from interest income earned on loans.

The provision for loan losses amounted to $195,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $120,000 in provision for the three months ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, provision for loan losses was $495,000 compared to $330,000 for the same period in 2016. The increase in loan loss provision for the quarter- and year-to-date periods, as compared to the same periods in the prior year, is not a result of increased loss activity but more appropriately a result of increased risk awareness and identification to strengthen the allowance for loan losses.

Total non-interest income amounted to $410,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $456,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016, a decrease of $46,000 or 10.1%. The decrease was primarily related to losses on the sale of mortgage loans and foreclosed assets. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, non-interest income was $1.27 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $266,000 or 26.5%. The increase was primarily from income generated from loan servicing release fees and service charges and other fees on deposits.

Total non-interest expense increased by $239,000 or 14.9% to $1.84 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $1.60 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, non-interest expense was $5.50 million compared to $4.76 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $735,000 or 15.4%. The majority of the increases for both the three- and nine-month period were due to increased expenses of salaries and benefits. The Company’s efficiency ratio, a measure of expense as a percent of total income, was 61.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to 61.0% for the same period in 2016.

Other Financial Information

Nonperforming assets, including loans past due 90 days or more and nonaccrual loans, decreased from $1.05 million at December 31, 2016 to $597,000 at September 30, 2017. Impairment analyses were performed on all nonaccrual and other classified loans as identified by management and no impairment amount was deemed necessary at September 30, 2017. Net charge-offs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $18,000 and $32,000 compared to $21,000 and $27,000, respectively, net charge-offs during the same periods in 2016.

Additional Information

Century Next Financial Corporation is the holding company for Bank of Ruston (the “Bank”) which conducts business from three full-service banking centers. The Company was formed in 2010 and is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary and is an insured federally-chartered stock savings association subject to the regulatory oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bank is a full-service bank with two banking offices in Ruston and one banking office in Monroe. The Bank emphasizes professional and personal banking service directed primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank provides a full range of banking services including its primary business of real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,052 $ 22,382 Investment securities 2,919 3,060 Loans, net 229,463 201,486 Other assets 13,470 12,503 TOTAL ASSETS $ 275,904 $ 239,431 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 225,753 $ 191,361 Short-term borrowings (FHLB advances) 20,000 20,000 Long-term borrowings (FHLB advances) 145 179 Other liabilities 2,216 1,982 Total Liabilities 248,114 213,522 Stockholders’ equity 27,790 25,909 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 275,904 $ 239,431 Book Value per share $ 25.47 $ 23.74

Century Next Financial Corporation and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Interest Income $ 3,178 $ 2,652 $ 8,810 $ 7,556 Interest Expense 448 272 1,138 749 Net Interest Income 2,730 2,380 7,672 6,807 Provision for Loan Losses 195 120 495 330 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,535 2,260 7,177 6,477 Noninterest Income 410 456 1,269 1,003 Noninterest Expense 1,842 1,603 5,497 4,762 Income Before Taxes 1,103 1,113 2,949 2,718 Provision For Income Taxes 352 343 926 879 NET INCOME $ 751 $ 770 $ 2,023 $ 1,839 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.74 $ 1.94 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.72 $ 1.87 $ 1.74

Century Next Financial Corporation Contact Information:

William D. Hogan, President & Chief Executive Officer or

Mark A. Taylor, CPA CGMA, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(318) 255-3733

Company Website: www.bankruston.com