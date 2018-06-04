Century Petroleum Engages a Public Relations Firm as it Begins the Processes of Preparing for a Form 10 Filing

NEW YORK, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Petroleum Corp (OTC Pink:CYPE) (“CYPE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dumbo PR Inc., a New York based Public Relations firm. The engagement allows for Dumbo to provide consulting and management services in the areas of public relations, media relations, and consulting for the company. Dumbo is building a strong reputation as a leading provider of such services. The Company believes that Dumbo is the right choice to advocate for the Company because they have such a strong dedication to moving the diverse industries into the mainstream.

Dr. Cletus M. Ibeto, Chairman of Century Petroleum, stated, thus:

“We are indeed constrained and happy to engage a qualified and forward-looking Public Relations Consulting Firm in the person of Dumbo PR Inc. in view of the value and importance we attach to what we are doing. We are strongly committed to the success of the Reverse Merger and it is our strong belief that effective communication is a key factor. With the knowledge, qualification and experience of Dumbo PR Inc. in the filed of PR and with what we want and intend to achieve with this process, we have no doubts that Dumbo will professionalize whatever message we will have out there for the Regulators, the industry stakeholders and the general public for the sake of transparency and professionalism”.

Erroll A. Booker, Chief Executive Officer of Century Petroleum, also stated, “Century Petroleum has partnered with Dumbo PR Inc. to insure that accurate information is disseminated in a timely manner and to promote the success of Century Petroleum.”

ABOUT CENTURY PETROLEUM CORP.

Century Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties with a view to exploiting any oil and gas reserves it discovers. The Company has interests in the Thunder Stud Prospect, located in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana; the Shadyside Farm Prospect, located in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; the Alligator Bayou Prospect, located in Matagorda and Brazoria Counties, Texas, and the El Grande and Hickory Branch Prospects, located in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana.

About Dumbo PR Inc.

Dumbo PR is an integrated marketing and communications firm focused on public relations, influencer marketing, events, branding, web development, and content development agency. Since 2017, Dumbo has emerged as an innovative and reputable agency to reckon with. Headquartered in New York City, our teams are driven by ambition to succeed and hunger to make a difference through an agile approach and also sending the right message on behalf of our clients. http://www.dumbopr.com/

Forward-Looking Information:

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

For more information:

Catherine Lourens

[email protected]