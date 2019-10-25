CEO of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Provider OmniMetrix to Speak at Annual AT&T Business Summit in Dallas on Nov. 6th

DALLAS, Texas and BUFORD, Ga., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OmniMetrix , a provider of remote monitoring and control systems for critical industrial equipment, including backup generators, air compressors, and gas pipelines, announced today that its CEO Walter Czarnecki will participate and present at the 3rd annual AT&T Business Summit in Dallas, Texas on November 6, 2019. In his presentation, Walter will discuss business and technology’s role in addressing climate change. He will also release OmniMetrix’s latest case study, which highlights the value of implementing IIoT technology on oil & gas pipelines.

Mr. Czarnecki commented, “Over recent years we’ve heard customer CEO questions shift from ‘Where is the value in IIoT?’ to ‘How soon can we implement an IIoT strategy?’ This increased awareness and adoption continues to fuel growth in IIoT business cases that quantifiably deliver value. IIoT solutions, such as remote monitoring and control, provide a tangible ROI that people can understand. The technology is also crucial for management teams to do what’s right to minimize their environmental impact – which we believe is best for all stakeholders.”

Walter added, “At OmniMetrix we provide technology and IIoT services for 25 Fortune 500 customers across energy, retail, industrial, financial, and many other sectors of the economy. OmniMetrix also serves thousands of smaller corporate, government and military clients.”

OmniMetrix™, Inc. ( www.omnimetrix.net )

OmniMetrix is a pioneer in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control for gas pipelines, air compressors, and stand-by generators used in homes, cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, and public transportation systems as well as in federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix provides a proven solution for making critical systems more reliable with tens of thousands of monitored assets.

Twitter: @OmniMetrix