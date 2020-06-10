CEO of Pegasus Group, Dan Briggs, Joins NeoVolta Board of Advisors

Briggs, Who Heads One of the Largest Solar-Powered Data Center Projects in the U.S., Joins NeoVolta to Maximize Growth Potential

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta , manufacturer of the NV14 and NV24 home solar storage systems, has appointed Dan Briggs to its Board of Advisors. Briggs is the President and CEO of Pegasus Group Holdings and PMP Energy , both based in Henderson, Nevada. PMP Energy recently signed an exclusive three-year agreement, valued at up to $15 million, to provide dealers with training and certification to install NeoVolta systems in homes.

As CEO and a majority shareholder of Pegasus Group Holdings, Briggs oversees a portfolio that includes the “Hive” microgrid project located in Mohave County, Arizona. Once completed, it will be one of the largest renewable energy microgrids in the U.S., and it is the largest privately funded project in Arizona history. Briggs joined Pegasus as CEO and President following the successful M&A transaction with Plus Minus Power, of which he was Founder and CEO.

Prior to that, Briggs served as President of DC Solar Freedom. There he directed the company’s robust expansion into vital markets such as Phoenix, Columbus, and Orlando. He developed key business relationships with Paul G. Allen Philanthropies, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the Electrification Coalition, among others, to drive rapid expansion in the electric vehicle charging market.

Briggs will lend his strategic expertise in renewables to NeoVolta’s positioning in the residential solar storage market. NeoVolta energy storage systems save a home’s self-generated solar power in a battery for later use. The stored energy can be used in the evening, when peak utility rates are often twice as high, or as critical backup power if the grid goes down.

The NV14 battery and optional NV24 add-on have been installed in homes across Southern California, and NeoVolta is now expanding into Northern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

“NeoVolta is an innovator and a rapidly emerging star in home solar storage,” said Briggs. “The company is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value and energy resilience for homeowners, and I look forward to being part of that.”

Before entering the renewable energy sector, Briggs enjoyed an eight-year tenure with MGM Resorts International, where he served as executive director of national marketing.

He also served as a key member of the advance team for President George W. Bush during the first U.S.-Russia summit with Vladimir Putin, held in St. Petersburg, Russia.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University and a master’s degree from Stanford University, as well as a law degree.

“Throughout his career, Dan Briggs has distinguished himself in top leadership positions,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Dan brings a wealth of experience in the public and private sectors, and he will be vital to NeoVolta’s continued growth.”

About NeoVolta – NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: [email protected] or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.