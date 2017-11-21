CEO Returns from Yearly R&R to Launch New Market Expansion Project for Clients

Sacramento, CA, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — November, 2017, Sacramento Marketing Inc., a marketing and advertising firm overseeing an array of promotional campaigns for the largest names in telecommunications, is announcing their seventh branch opening to close out 2017. The CEO, Shodel Waites, has his sights set on San Pedro, CA in order to centralize the firm’s headquarters to the five direct marketing and advertising locations in Sacramento Marketing’s new contract. The firm’s leader is known for making an impact in local economy, providing lucrative career opportunities and organizing regular community service projects.

When asked why the sudden move in the midst of a busy fourth quarter, Waites smiled saying, “We have huge goals for 2018! My team here in Sacramento blew me away with their ability to manage our clients’ brands. I opened this branch in February and already have two guys qualified to manage the market! Sacramento Marketing needs to open a new branch so I have something to do.”

Did we mention that the CEO and Managers at the Sacramento branch just returned from a week-long trip to the Dominican Republic? Perks of having a successful year in business include all-inclusive vacations every year for this firm. “We took the biggest management team in seven years on vacation and it’s clearly paying off,” says Waites.

The Sacramento office will see a transition in Managers by December 1st, with two new Managers taking the reins. “I’m excited to see the impact Eric and William make in this market. We have done so much for the community over the last eight months, I can’t wait to see how these two collaborate, not only for our clients’ campaign success, but for the betterment of the community.” Waites goes on to praise his new Managers’ plans to impact the local community and create even more career opportunities throughout the Sacramento Valley.

Sacramento Marketing will cut the ribbon on their San Pedro location December 1st off of W. 6th St., just blocks from the Los Angeles Maritime Marina. Waites has spent seven years launching new marketing and advertising locations for multiple telecom giants, this being his third major market launch this year, the 29-year old Marketing CEO is saying hello to the San Pedro Community by introducing Project Uplift, Sacramento Marketing’s community department, to the community. On the agenda this year is a massive Holiday Food Drive that will span the entire winter Holiday Season. “I love to cook! It just makes sense to make sure my local community is well fed and cared for,” smiled Waites.

A native of Jamaica who journeyed to the States for opportunity, Waites has created just that for his own family and countless others. “I love to travel and experience new cities, so the move was welcomed! We are all one big business family, so I’ll be back,” finished the young CEO.

For more information about the career opportunities with this growing firm, visit: www.sacramentomarketinginc.com

CONTACT: Sacramento Marketing 222 W. 6th St. Suite 400 San Pedro, CA 90731 contact: [email protected]