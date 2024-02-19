A luxury watch dealer CEO came out the big winner at Philadephia’s Sneaker Con Saturday, taking home a pair of golden sneakers signed by former President Trump.

Roman Sharf, Founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, a luxury watch dealer, won the pair of “Never Surrender high tops” after placing a bid of $9,000 at the convention, also known as “The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth,” according to the organizer’s website. Reports have indicated that Sharf is Rus

