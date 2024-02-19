A luxury watch dealer CEO came out the big winner at Philadephia’s Sneaker Con Saturday, taking home a pair of golden sneakers signed by former President Trump.
Roman Sharf, Founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, a luxury watch dealer, won the pair of “Never Surrender high tops” after placing a bid of $9,000 at the convention, also known as “The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth,” according to the organizer’s website. Reports have indicated that Sharf is Rus
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss recently poured over $60M into propping up left-wing groups and causes - February 19, 2024
- CEO wins autographed golden Donald Trump sneakers after $9K bid - February 19, 2024
- DNC omits Jimmy Carter in now deleted Presidents Day post celebrating living Dem presidents - February 19, 2024