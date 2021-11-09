CEOs of BLNK, OGGFF, SKLZ and ENTEF Capitalizing on Megatrend Growth Waves in: E-Sports, Plant-Based Foods, and Electric Vehicles

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) CEO: MIchael Farkas: “EV Charging is Exponential Growth Opportunity – and We’re Aggressively Scaling”

“…Location is the key for our chargers as more individual drivers and fleets, transition to greener transportation, and we prepare the charging infrastructure that will be necessary as utilization increases. We continue to make solid progress of securing locations in high density, high volume venues like hotels, multi-family residential, mixed use facilities and healthcare networks….We believe our industry is poised for exponential growth and we are aggressively scaling our business, not just here in the United States, but around the world to ensure that we are in the best position to capitalize on the long-term opportunities associated with the global progression to EVUs. As the world transitions to driving EVUs, Blink can prepare the way by providing our chargers as a key component to what will be a much in-demand infrastructure, the national infrastructure charging stations around the world…”

“… We remain intently focused on our owner operator model. This is an important direction for our business. We enter into long-term exclusive contracts with automatic extensions that employ a revenue sharing model in which we receive payment each time a vehicle is charged at one of our Blink own units. We sell the fuel. With this structure we have the potential to generate a valuable reoccurring revenue stream for many years to come as EV utilization increases. Our property owner partners also benefit from this model because we take care of the installation and maintenance of Blink owned units, which is often in a very attractive option for property management companies, who literally have just so many other responsibilities on their plates…This is a pivotal time to be a leader in the EV charging industry. The shift to EVs is inevitable and Blink is poised for significant growth as we play a key role providing the infrastructure to support this transition….”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate – which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale – expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

November 3 – ENTEF’s Digital Motorsports brand will be hosting the first annual Digital Motorsports World Cup on November 28, 2021. Top professional drivers from around the world will participate in this unique esports race using Porsche 911 GT3 cup cars on the iRacing portal, the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation.

October 25 – ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 – ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, qualifies for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends.

September 15 – ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing – ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins – and is now at an inflection point – ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers – OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

November 2 – OGGFF signs its first distribution deal in the Ontario market with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is one of Canada’s most esteemed and reputable cheese retailers and fine-foods distributors, supplying the top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years. “The line-up of plant-based butters, cheeses and spreads crafted by Future of Cheese easily fit within our highly curated portfolio of world-class products that we supply to our clients,” stated Afrim Pristine. “We sold out of the first production run in under 48 hours and the response has been amazing! Our clients want more, and more is on the way.”

October 28 – OGGFF engages Savills Real Estate to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing prospective new Organic Garage sites, as the company prepares for the largest expansion plan since the company’s inception.

October 21 – OGGFF’s plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese sells out the initial run of its line of butters to selected retailers in Ontario following its successful launch earlier in the week.

Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise: “E-Sports is for Everyone”

Skillz is a B2B, B2C technology platform that powers more than 2 billion tournaments per year. We enable game developers to monetize through competition. The platform broadly, it democratizes gaming by leveling the playing field, for access to being able to build esports. We had this belief nine years ago that esports are for everyone, and our goal is to make it as fair and as accessible as possible to all constituents, starting with the game developers. So we enable developers of all sizes to monetize their art while players are engaging in fair, fun and meaningful competition…”

“…We have a strong revenue team in place now, and we continue to add key talent, which I’d say in turn is helping us build out the number of game developers on the platform, faster than ever, as well as their ability to launch successful games…We continue to target a long-term adjusted EBITDA of 30%. And we think we’ll get there through a combination of increasing our take rate which we’ve been able to do over time, and also scaling out our operations for greater efficiencies…”

