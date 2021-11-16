CEO’s of CHPT, AIMLF, RQHTF and HOOD Driving Revenue Growth with Innovation in AI, SaaS, HealthTech, Crypto, and EV Technologies

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD).

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano: “Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption is Driving Our Growth”

“…As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially…The results from this quarter can be described with one word: scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe…We had strong commercial execution as businesses of all types continue to invest and we’ll be charging for their customers, employees and visitors. Interest in EV charging solutions from fleet operators continues to be high. In June, we announced the industry’s most comprehensive fleet charging portfolio…”

“…ChargePoint’s success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June, which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases….”

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “Explosive Revenue Growth Potential with New SaaS Contracts”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) chairman Tim Daniels updated investors on the company’s new SaaS HealthTech contracts which are expected to generate over $7 million in revenues over the next 12 months. AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary has entered into a Software-as-a-Service licensing agreement with Rapid Test & Trace Canada, providing RTTC with a “Health Gauge-powered” verifiable, self-administering, rapid COVID testing solution for use by RTTC’s corporate and retail customers. Under the terms of the agreement, Health Gauge will receive up to $2.50 per test in transactional fees (plus data storage, video session, and setup costs) as compensation for use of its proprietary AI-powered platform and technological infrastructure, as the foundation for a verifiable COVID testing app used by RTTC’s customer base. RTTC retains the right to license Health Gauge’s solution exclusively for COVID testing for Canada, United States, Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom, provided RTTC achieves and maintains sales of no less than 50,000 tests per month in each of the 5 named countries by March 1, 2022.

AIMLF’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives, which now includes Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Health is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Health has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 6 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months – which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and revenues are expected to reach $2 million per month revenues, hitting a $24 million run rate by the end of December – and keep increasing as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting remains a possibility for 2022.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” – powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev: “Investing in Crypto Trading Innovation”

“..Looking back at Q2, we saw a huge interest in crypto, especially Doge leading to large numbers of new customers joining the platform and record revenues. In Q3, crypto activity came off record highs leading to fewer new funded accounts and lower revenue as expected. Historically, our growth has come in waves. The surges have come during periods of increased volatility or market events…”

“…The community is really excited to see more features in our crypto offering. We hear this loud and clear. Our customers want new coins, the ability to deposit and withdraw, as well as ways to earn interest under crypto. And as we mentioned in the release, we’re excited about crypto wallets. Over 1 million customers are on the wait-list for crypto wallets thus far and this is coming soon…Crypto wallets will allow customers to participate and take coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum that they purchased on Robinhood to participate in some of the other decentralized applications off-platform which allow access to coins that we don’t offer. So, we actually believe that by rolling out wallets we will go a long way towards addressing the primary pain point that customers feel right now.“…We’ve been investing a lot in the crypto team. The team started out a year ago as a fairly small team. They’ve done a lot of great work scaling the platform. And they’ve rolled out a lot of really exciting features so not just the wallet wait list, but also recurring and 24/7 phone support. And we’re excited to keep innovating in this space and there’s much more to come here…”

