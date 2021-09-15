CEO’s of Crocs, Reliq Health Tech, Zoom Video, and ESE Entertainment Discuss New MegaTrends Driving Growth in Telehealth, E-Sports, Iconic Brands, and Video Communications

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), and Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT).

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”On Track for $100 Million E-Sports Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billion dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ENTEF just announced the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

ENTEF recently closed the acquisition of e-sports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3tdhcVV

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale – expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Andrew Rees, CEO: “Iconic Brand Leveraging Digital Marketing”

“Our Q2 results were exceptional, as we continue to see strong demand for the Crocs brand globally. Second quarter 2021 Revenues nearly doubled versus prior year to $641 million and increased 79% from 2019…Underlying these incredible results is the iconic brand we have built. To continue to feel brand relevance and consideration globally we leveraged digital and social marketing, influencer campaigns and collaborations. We were the first footwear brand to market an augmented reality experience on TikTok with a #GetCrocd challenge…We’re very excited by the growth we’re seeing in all key product pillars, clogs, sandals and Jibbitz. Clog sales were outstanding, increasing 101% year-over-year to represent 74% of total footwear revenues versus 68% last year. We continue to innovate and encouraged by the initial results of our new platform and seasonal colors and prints…”

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3ArXwkd

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 6 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months – which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3BcFkLi

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and revenues are expected to reach $2 million per month revenues, hitting a $24 million run rate by the end of December – and keep increasing as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting remains a possibility for 2022.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” – powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Eric Yuan, CEO: “New Milestones Position Zoom to Thrive”

“…In Q2, we also achieved several milestones, setting the foundation for us to thrive as a platform. In July, we launched Zoom Apps, which brings over 50 apps right into the Zoom meeting experience. And this is just the beginning. The beauty of our platform is it allows our ecosystem of developers to add even more functionality, by building apps where workflows are integrated with meeting interactions….This is a win-win because better integrations will boost our customer’s productivity and afford our developers exposure to our large user base…We are also excited to have launched Zoom Events in July. Zoom Events is an easy, yet powerful solution to produce and host company and public events. It acts as a layer above our existing Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Meetings products….”

“…Enterprises want digital platforms that combine meetings, phone, events, office technology, and developer solutions in a way that is simple, reliable, and frictionless. This fundamental truth underpins our leadership position in video conferencing, and will help to drive further growth in Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms, as we expand our platform and addressable market in the hybrid world.”

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) Earning Highlights: https://bit.ly/3tG1OBI

