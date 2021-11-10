CEOs of RBLX, ENTEF, CROX, OGGFF Driving New Revenue Growth: Metaverse, Plant-Based Foods, Iconic Consumer Brands, and E-Sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) and ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF).

Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in today’s hottest sectors: the metaverse, e-sports, plant-based foods, and iconic consumer brands.

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing – “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins – and is now at an inflection point – ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers – OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

November 9 – OGGFF engages US-based sales and marketing firm Oxford Hill Partners, founded by former Kraft and Danone Executive Yosi Heber, who recently joined the Company’s Advisory Board, to develop and help execute the Company’s North American growth strategy and product roll-out. Founded in 2006 by Yosi Heber, a former Senior Executive at Kraft, Danone and Barry Diller’s IAC / InterActiveCorp, Oxford Hill Partners has been engaged by over 50 clients around the world, including Fortune 500 conglomerates such as Procter & Gamble, Danone, Nestlé, and Hyundai, to develop and execute strategies ranging from marketing planning and execution, sales strategies, digital and online, e-commerce, branding and positioning and valuation growth.

“The whole dairy industry is really transforming right in front of our eyes. In fact, plant-based foods are quickly becoming one of the hottest growth areas of the entire global food industry. We’re very excited to be working with such a talented team who have developed ‘paradigm changing’ dairy alternative products that are at the cutting edge of the plant-based revolution,” stated Yosi Heber, President of Oxford Hill Partners and Advisor to OGGFF’s Future of Cheese brand.

November 2- OGGFF signs its first distribution deal in the Ontario market with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine.

October 28 – OGGFF engages Savills Real Estate to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing prospective new Organic Garage sites, as the company prepares for the largest expansion plan since the company’s inception.

October 21 – OGGFF’s plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese sells out the initial run of its line of butters to selected retailers in Ontario following its successful launch earlier in the week.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) CEO David Baszucki: “Immersive Advertising is Enormous Opportunity”

“…We’ve historically started with younger players. And now we see growth in two areas: One is the existing Roblox player base is growing up with us. So that is a retention opportunity to bring them with us. But we also bring other people in. Squid games, the concerts, both examples of events that we believe most likely reached some new audience. In the case of Squid Games looking for — and that’s singular Squid Game, people looking for a place to experience that brands side-by-side the awesome show. And so they came to Roblox where they could see that. So, I do believe those things add to the retained people that come into our platform and stick with us and bringing new older players to a platform…”

“…Advertising is an enormous opportunity, and at the same time our vision for advertising is immersive, its native, its around high-quality experiences and over time, we’ll be working on rolling out. But the standards around this, how this is supported globally and we do think there’s an interesting and big future and at the same time, a very high-quality branded advertising type future…”

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3oeGu42

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate – which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale – expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

November 3 – ENTEF’s Digital Motorsports brand will be hosting the first annual Digital Motorsports World Cup on November 28, 2021. Top professional drivers from around the world will participate in this unique esports race using Porsche 911 GT3 cup cars on the iRacing portal, the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation.

October 25 – ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 – ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, qualifies for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends.

September 15 – ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Andrew Rees, CEO: “Iconic Brand Leveraging Digital Marketing”

“Our Q2 results were exceptional, as we continue to see strong demand for the Crocs brand globally..Second quarter 2021 Revenues nearly doubled versus prior year to $641 million and increased 79% from 2019…Underlying these incredible results is the iconic brand we have built. To continue to feel brand relevance and consideration globally we leveraged digital and social marketing, influencer campaigns and collaborations. We were the first footwear brand to market an augmented reality experience on TikTok with a #GetCrocd challenge…We’re very excited by the growth we’re seeing in all key product pillars, clogs, sandals and Jibbitz. Clog sales were outstanding, increasing 101% year-over-year to represent 74% of total footwear revenues versus 68% last year. We continue to innovate and encouraged by the initial results of our new platform and seasonal colors and prints…”

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3ArXwkd

