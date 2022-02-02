CEOs of SNAP, XTMIF, OGGFF and MQ Leading Disruptive Innovation and Revenue Growth in Fintech, Augmented Reality and Plant-Based Foods

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) CEO Jason Gardner: “Modern Card Issuing is $30 Trillion Opportunity”

“…We believe modern card issuing is at the heart of global money movement. When I look back at Marqeta’s third quarter, I see a wealth of examples that highlight the breadth and power of modern card issuing. Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform enables unique, new payment use cases for companies of all types from digital disruptors who are looking for scale to legacy payment providers looking to launch cutting-edge solutions to stay competitive…We see our third quarter results – $28 billion in total processing volume or TPV, a 60% increase compared to the same quarter of 2020; $132 million in net revenue, a 56% increase compared to the same quarter of 2020 – as yet another proof point of the tremendous progress and the impact we are already having in global money movement and we are only scratching the surface, when it comes to the many ways Marqeta enables modern card issuing a market we estimate at $30 trillion globally…”

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/21/marqeta-inc-nasdaqmq-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app.Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy alternatives sector.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/organic-garage-otc-oggff-tsx-og-explosive-growth-potential-in-22-next-super-stock-1-14-22-livestream/

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing – “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins – and is now at an inflection point – ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Evan Spiegel, CEO: “Augmented Reality: Most Exciting Opportunity”

“…Augmented reality is one of our most exciting long-term opportunities, because it is simultaneously very early in its technological development and already used by hundreds of millions of people. More than 200 million people engage with AR every day on Snapchat across a variety of use cases including entertainment, fashion, education, and the arts….We are also doubling down on the early successes we have seen helping people try on clothing, beauty products, and accessories with augmented reality, and are working closely with partners like Ralph Lauren, MAC Cosmetics, and Zenni Optical to expand our AR shopping experiences on today’s smartphones.

In the longer term, we are investing in new ways people can interact with the physical world around them, including using our, our AR-enabled spectacles. We’re thrilled to see the unique experiences our creator community has developed for this new form factor, as we iterate on our long-term hardware products roadmap…

“…Today we reach more than 500 million people, including more than 75% of 13 to 34 year – old’s in the U.S, Canada, France, the UK, Australia, and the Netherlands. We have innovated on top of our camera and build augmented reality, content, and mapping platforms that each reach hundreds of millions of people…We are now operating our advertising business at scale, providing us with the resources we need to invest in our long-term vision of computing overlaid on the world through our camera. And we are just getting started. This quarter, we grew daily active users to 306 million, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of more than 20% year-over-year growth…”

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/30/snap-inc-nyse-snap-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context.

