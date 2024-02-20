Cellular Senescence Senescent cells are colloquially known as “zombie cells” among scientists, due to their lingering presence in the body, which can lead to detrimental effects on surrounding healthy cells. The accumulation of senescent cells over time may contribute to various age-related diseases and a decline in overall health.

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cepham , a leader in Ayurvedic nutraceuticals research and sustainable self-care solutions, has announced the expansion of its Sustainable Aging product line to include senolytics, aimed at redefining approaches to healthy aging.

Senescent cells are colloquially known as “zombie cells” among scientists, due to their lingering presence in the body, which can lead to detrimental effects on surrounding healthy cells. The accumulation of senescent cells over time may contribute to various age-related diseases and a decline in overall health. Senolytics are compounds or drugs specifically designed to target and eliminate these cells from the body, promoting tissue regeneration and reducing inflammation.

“Cepham’s decision to include senolytics in its Sustainable Aging ingredient offerings reflects our company’s commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality, evidence-based, and safe ingredients to customers,” says Christopher Lamb , vice president of commercial strategy at Cepham. “The senolytic agents selected by Cepham have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.”

Drawing upon ancient wisdom from Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Cepham’s plant-based senolytics products are inspired by the rejuvenating principles of Ayurveda’s Rasayana and TCM’s Huangdi Neijing, which emphasize the dedication and balance of yin and yang for healthy aging.

What sets Cepham’s Sustainable Aging product line apart is its extensive research and development process. Each product undergoes thorough testing on cellular and molecular levels to understand its mechanisms, ensuring safety in animal models, and confirming efficacy in human trials. Cepham is committed to transparency and plans to publish the results of its ongoing research in peer-reviewed publications in the coming months.

“As the importance of aging as a health concern grows, we anticipate a surge in companies entering or expanding their offerings in healthy aging products to meet this demand. We are committed to empowering them to do so confidently,” said Lamb. “By embracing the science behind senolytics, Cepham is equipping companies with quality options for longevity supplements backed by science.”

Cepham’s Sustainable Aging line will address key areas of aging, including mitochondrial, metabolic, and cellular aging; neuroprotection; hair and skin aging; DNA stability and reducing telomere shortening; cellular signaling and autophagy; and microbiome sustainability. By combining ancient knowledge with modern scientific rigor, Cepham aims to provide innovative and effective solutions for healthy aging.

The expansion of senolytics in Cepham’s Sustainable Aging product line marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of longevity solutions. Cepham’s ingredients not only address the visible signs of aging, but also promote long-term health and vitality. For more information about Cepham, Inc. and its Sustainable Aging Product line, please visit https://cepham.com .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India’s science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of DSHEA in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

