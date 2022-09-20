“Cepham Sense” Aims to Help Make Sense of New Nuances in Natural Products Industry

Anand Swaroop Helps Natural Products Industry with “Cepham Sense” Anand Swaroop, Ph.D., a biochemist, co-founder of Nutrify Today, and president of the evidence-based nutritional ingredient supplier Cepham, has developed an industry insider series called “Cepham Sense” to help brands and manufacturers learn the nuances of current and developing domestic and international issues in order to make smart decisions in research and development, clinical studies, manufacturing, packaging and distribution.

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wisdom is a commodity of incredible value that is not easy to obtain quickly. Knowing the challenges and pressure professionals and companies are under to produce and manufacture high quantities of dietary supplements made of natural ingredients from around the world, Anand Swaroop, Ph.D., a biochemist, co-founder of Nutrify Today, and president of the evidence-based nutritional ingredient supplier Cepham, has developed an industry insider series called “Cepham Sense” to help brands and manufacturers learn the nuances of current and developing domestic and international issues in order to make smart decisions in research and development, clinical studies, manufacturing, packaging and distribution.

“Healthy people produce healthy societies,” said Swaroop whose diverse experience in research, quality assurance, product development, manufacturing and marketing has given him a unique and multidisciplinary perspective in the natural products industry. “It’s a delicate balance between keeping the planet and its people healthy. What appears to be common sense may not be the best approach. It can be more complicated than that, which is why we coined it ‘Cepham Sense’.”

With more than 40 years of collective experience in both the natural and pharmaceutical industries, Cepham has been a leader in innovation and productivity. The company was one of the first in the industry to use blockchain technology and is known worldwide for its pioneering work in identifying new active ingredients in Ayurvedic plants.

“Cepham Sense” will pull from Swaroop’s vast knowledge, gained through Cepham, to share findings and insights with companies and professionals who share like-minded goals for improving and finding real-world sustainable solutions. Education will be shared through a multitude of media platforms, including written, audio, video and in-person presentations. Some of the topics Swaroop plans to cover in his first series of “Cepham Sense” include:

The Real Threat to the Supply Chain and Sustainability of the Nutrition Chain

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Gather Traditional Nutrition Knowledge

Moving from Organic Farming to Regenerative Agriculture to Reach Massive Scale

“If we don’t tackle uncomfortable and complicated issues head on, we risk losing an industry so many of us have worked so hard to build for the health of others,” said Swaroop. “We are sitting on a gold mine of this knowledge. Now is the time to innovate, collaborate and build up the natural products to make them more viable and affordable for future generations.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c16fd3c8-13f5-4d26-880a-ab32a6068d1d

CONTACT: Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity