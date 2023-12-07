Research and Development of Shatavari Shatavari in its dehydrated form, poised for extraction and standardization – a key milestone in herb processing for potential applications in the thriving nutraceutical and herbal supplement industries.

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cepham , a leader in Ayurvedic nutraceuticals research, is announcing the development of SheVari4™, a pioneering and patent-pending ingredient derived from Asparagus racemosus roots (Shatavari). Customized for women’s well-being, this novel and standardized ingredient underscores Cepham’s commitment to advancing specialized formulations for women.

Shatavari, translating to “plant with hundred roots” in Sanskrit, holds a rich Ayurvedic history. Revered for its ability to improve mood, focus and hormone balance, Shatavari has been cherished by women in traditional medicine for centuries. Its versatility is showcased through various traditional preparations, including sweet formulations with herbs and brown sugar, guggulu blends with herbs and clarified butter (ghee), and kalpa recipes with sugar and milk.

“In our pursuit of an adaptogen tailored for women’s self-care, I engaged in a meaningful dialogue with my mother, exploring the Ayurvedic remedies she and her mother relied on for well-being,” said Anand Swaroop , Ph.D., founder and president of Cepham. “Our goal was to pinpoint an adaptogen that addresses the nuanced spectrum of women’s health concerns including hormone balance, mood support and focus. This inquiry that began with my mother, coupled with our extensive work on the phytochemistry of Shatavari, allowed us to identify the specific bioactive molecules responsible for its adaptogenic effects, culminating in the development of SheVari4.”

With a forthcoming white paper publishing Cepham’s findings on the adaptogenic nature of SheVari4™, the company is prioritizing research and development of dietary ingredients tailored for women’s health.

“The research landscape for women’s health is currently under-addressed and lacks science-backed ingredients,” said Rena Cohen-First , vice president of sales at Cepham. “Our in-house research, anchored in comprehensive data analysis, has unveiled a stark gap in understanding women’s health. We are determined to bridge this void through our commitment to developing impactful, scientific solutions.”

Women’s health has been historically overlooked in scientific and medical realms. It wasn’t until 1993 that progress was made, as Congress enshrined the NIH inclusion policy into federal law through the NIH Revitalization Act , marking a pivotal shift in recognizing and addressing women’s health needs. Research, particularly in areas like cardiovascular disease, has historically focused on men, neglecting adequate enrollment of women in medical studies. In 2015, the NIH introduced a policy to address this disparity, emphasizing the consideration of sex as a biological variable ( SAVB ) in research.

“Excluding women in nutraceutical or drug development poses safety risks,” said Cohen-First. “At Cepham our goal is to change the research landscape, with numerous branded ingredients for women on the horizon.”

Cepham steadfastly pioneers innovation, providing science-backed solutions, and supporting holistic health for both women and men. Learn more at: https://cepham.com .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India’s science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of DSHEA in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

About SheVari4™:

SheVari4™ is a pioneering and patent-pending ingredient meticulously derived from the roots of Asparagus racemosus (Shatavari) by Cepham. Specifically tailored for women’s self-care, this standardized formulation epitomizes Cepham’s unwavering commitment to advancing specialized ingredients for women. With its roots deeply entrenched in Ayurvedic history, Shatavari, meaning “plant with hundred roots” in Sanskrit, is revered for its multifaceted benefits. Shatavari has been a cornerstone of traditional medicine for centuries. SheVari4™ stands out for its adaptogenic properties, aiding women in stress adaptation, hormone balance, mood restoration, and enhanced focus. Versatile in its application, this branded ingredient is well-suited for a range of products addressing hormone support, immune health, focus, sleep, stress, and mood. Common women’s health concerns such as hot flashes, night sweats, brain fog, focus challenges, anxiety, low mood, irritability, and stress find support in SheVari4™. This proprietary extract of Shatavari is standardized to shatavarin IV, the compound proven to offer significant benefits for various women’s health issues. SheVari4™ seamlessly integrates into supplements, food, and beverages, offering a holistic solution to women’s well-being. Cepham remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering science-backed solutions to empower women on their journey to holistic health.

