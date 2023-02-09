Independent Audit Confirms Cerberus Security Controls and Data Privacy Practices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in global cybersecurity and compliance services based in Scottsdale, Arizona, announces today that it has achieved SOC 2® Type II certification following its annual SOC 2® Type II audit.

As a managed security service provider (“MSSP”), Cerberus Sentinel is responsible for the security of its customers’ data. The SOC 2® Type II certification, recognized by businesses and organizations as a symbol of trust and excellence, is an in-depth review of controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy and provides compliance attestation for service providers worldwide.

“We believe that the relationship with our clients must be built on trust,” said Ashley Devoto, president and CISO of Cerberus Sentinel. “As companies increase their usage of vendors and partners to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategies, there is a need for the highest level of confidence and transparency into service providers’ abilities to safeguard customer data.”

A SOC 2® audit is performed by an accredited CPA firm in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Cerberus Sentinel manages customers’ data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a global cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations, mitigating continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

