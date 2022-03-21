Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cerberus Sentinel Appoints New Chief Information Security Officer to Executive Team

Cerberus Sentinel Appoints New Chief Information Security Officer to Executive Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

U.S. cybersecurity services firm adds experienced CISO from Booz Allen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces that Ashley Devoto has been appointed chief information security officer (CISO) for the company. She will be responsible for guiding Cerberus Sentinel’s global cybersecurity strategy as well as leading all cybersecurity operations and supporting the delivery of cybersecurity solutions to customers.

Devoto brings 17 years’ experience and a track record of building and leading global cybersecurity programs for large, diverse organizations. Prior to joining Cerberus, Devoto most recently served as CISO for Booz Allen Hamilton, a U.S.-based government contractor, where she was responsible for cybersecurity strategy and led the transformation of cybersecurity organization to defend against today’s threats.

Devoto has leveraged her military experience in both operations and strategy in her role as a client delivery executive to develop robust defenses and deploy military-grade cybersecurity and risk management solutions to protect Fortune 500 organizations. Prior to that, she served as a business information security officer (BISO) at Bank of America, where she was responsible for information security consultancy, information assurance of third parties, and risk management and remediation across the lines of business.

She served in the U.S. Air Force Cyberspace Operations, where she directed full-spectrum operations for the Air Force Computer Emergency Response Team (AFCERT), and she served as defensive cyber operations planner at 24th Air Force and NORAD/USNORTHCOM. She continues to serve her country in a Reserve capacity by leading strategic cyber force development initiatives in her current assignment at the Pentagon.

“It is an honor and privilege to welcome such a seasoned and talented leader to Cerberus Sentinel,” said David Jemmett, CEO. “Ashley brings a strategic mindset and deep technical expertise, and that powerful combination is what makes her uniquely qualified to serve as our CISO. As a proven cybersecurity practitioner, she brings extensive experience across military, financial services, and professional services organizations.

“Ashley is an innovative thought leader in the cybersecurity domain and understands the challenges of today’s sophisticated cyber threat actors. She will turbocharge our efforts to attract and retain top talent, who can help our clients navigate the complex challenge of managing cyber risk. As Cerberus Sentinel continues to grow both nationally and internationally, Ashley will play a key role in shaping the future of our organization.

“Cerberus Sentinel is unique among cybersecurity providers, because we are thinking about the problem differently and are looking to disrupt the product-centric status quos,” said Devoto. “I am excited to draw on my experience designing, building, and operating cybersecurity organizations to sharpen and drive our strategy to bring substantive change to how our clients protect themselves from cyber risk. Our mission is to reframe the dynamic into one in which organizations see cybersecurity as a part of their success culture and not a collection of products or point solutions. We bring differentiated and integrated services to strengthen our clients’ cybersecurity defenses and drive business resilience.”

About Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect its clients against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the belief that Ms. Devoto will turbocharge efforts to attract and retain top talent, who can help clients navigate the complex challenge of managing cyber risk; the belief that Ms. Devoto will play a key role in shaping the future of the organization; the expectation that Ms. Devoto will draw on her experience designing, building, and operating cybersecurity organizations to sharpen and drive the company’s strategy to bring substantive change to how its clients protect themselves from cyber risk; and the mission to reframe the dynamic into one in which organizations see cybersecurity as part of their success culture and not a collection of products or point solutions.  These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel’s current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-261645), as amended, and any related prospectus. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cerberus Sentinel assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Neil Stinchcombe, CMO
Cerberus Sentinel
480-500-7294
Neil.Stinchcombe@cerberussentinel.com

Public Relations:
Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com

Investor Relations:
Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.