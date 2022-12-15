The multi-year partnership provides a new standard with data, visibility, and objectivity for thousands of players across the U.S.

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerebro Sports, a Mark Cuban Company, has partnered with Boston (MA) based 3STEP Sports to put real numbers and objective ratings on youth basketball player careers across the 3STEP platform.

This partnership represents the new gold standard in grassroots basketball. “Our team has worked tirelessly to gather, organize and catalog basketball data from competitions around the globe to provide players, coaches, scouts, and other decision-makers the ability to easily and effectively evaluate the game of basketball. This is a monumental milestone that will have an immediate and influential impact on grassroots basketball as we know it.” Ryan Girardot, Co-Founder/CEO at Cerebro Sports.

Cerebro is outspoken in its mission to facilitate meritocracy for every player in the eyes of decision-makers. Its partnership with 3STEP Sports – the largest operator of youth sports in America, behind many of its top brands – is a clear fit.

“3STEP Sports continues to focus on new technology and data. This partnership is an opportunity for us to tie our world-class basketball operation with impactful data for scouts, coaches and players,” said Chris Hickey, Sr. Director of Global Video at 3STEP Sports.

“This is a platform that weaves together players, parents, coaches, scouts, and NBA front offices. We always focus on taking care of the entirety of the sport, and this is the technology partner that we’ve been waiting on since 3STEP started on the basketball side. We are thrilled to work with Cerebro Sports to put together statistics and simple player evaluation metrics that matter in an easy-to-read and understandable method. No one has done this yet, and we couldn’t be happier to be working with Cerebro,” said Gregory Kristof, Chief Development Officer at 3STEP Sports.

With over 500K unique performances collected, 1,800+ events processed and 5.3 million stats tracked, Cerebro Sports is the largest, most comprehensive database of basketball player data in the world. Cerebro’s searchable data includes all levels, from Prospective Student Athletes to college and professional, both domestically in the United States, as well as internationally.



The 3STEP reach spans 43 states and serves more than 3.2 million athletes across nine sports through industry-leading events, nationally spanning club programs, premier media content and more. 3STEP was founded by David Geaslen, who sought to create better experiences and more opportunities for athletes and their families. The mission of 3STEP is to be the standard of the youth sports experience and create consistency in the industry. 3STEP also partners with the non-profit charity Mission Win, which aims to transform the lives of children through sports participation, leadership training and professional development.

