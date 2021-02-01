Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 8, 2021

Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 8, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2021 financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 a.m. PST.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 8889146. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through February 15, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 8889146. The webcast replay will be available on the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.