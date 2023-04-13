BOSTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the British Neuroscience Association (BNA) 2023 International Festival of Neuroscience in Brighton, United Kingdom being held April 23-26, 2023.

Title: NETSseq platform identifies KCNK13 (THIK-1) as a target to modulate neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease

Overview: The NETSseq platform can identify novel druggable microglia targets, exemplified by KCNK13, as potential therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The discovery of a KCNK13 inhibitor, C101248, is described.

Presenter: Sam Russell

Session Date and Time: April 23, 2023; 2:40-4:20pm

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

