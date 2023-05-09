BOSTON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Neurodegeneration: New Biology Guiding the Next Generation of Therapeutic Development conference, taking place in British Columbia, Canada, May 15 – 19, 2023.

Presentation details

Title: Uncovering Novel Cell Types and Therapeutic Targets in Alzheimer’s Disease using Cerevance’s NETSseq Platform and Analysis

Overview: Using the NETSseq platform, Cerevance has performed deep transcriptional profiling (>12,000 genes) of specific neuronal and glial cell types from the cortex of early-Alzheimer’s disease (AD), late-AD, and non-neurodegenerative age-matched control donors. With these biological insights, Cerevance has built, and continues to identify, an internal pipeline of novel therapeutic targets for AD and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Presenter: Giuliano Stirparo

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

