BOSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, today announced plans to present at two upcoming medicinal chemistry conferences.
- 7th RSC-BMCS / SCI Symposium on Ion Channels as Therapeutic Targets held March 27-28 in Cambridge, UK
- Binding Kinetics and Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling in Early Drug Discovery Conference held March 27-28 in Cambridge, UK
7th RSC-BMCS / SCI Symposium on Ion Channels as Therapeutic Targets Conference
Presentation details
Title: Identification of THIK-1 as a therapeutic target for neuroinflammatory diseases: Discovery and characterisation of a selective THIK-1 blocker
Overview: The NETSseq platform can identify unexplored and druggable microglia targets, exemplified by THIK-1, as potential therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The discovery of a THIK-1 inhibitor, C101248, and its pharmacological profile, as well as its effect in microglia, is explored.
Presenter: Anna Rowland, PhD
Session Date and Time: March 27, 2023, 1:30-2:45pm
Binding Kinetics and Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling in Early Drug Discovery Conference
Poster details
Title: Analysis of the Initial Velocity of Calcium Signalling and β-Arrestin Recruitment at GPR55 with Different Activators Shows Unique Signalling Profiles
Overview: Three proprietary small molecule activators of GPR55 display unique signalling profiles when measuring the initial velocity of calcium and β-arrestin pathway activation.
Presenter: Philip Pickford
Poster Number: 10
About Cerevance
Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.
Contacts
Cerevance:
Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com
Media:
Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868
