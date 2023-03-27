BOSTON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on developing novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases using the company’s proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform, today announced that Ottavio V. Vitolo, M.D., chief medical officer of Cerevance, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the upcoming Chief Medical Officer Summit 360˚ (CMO Summit 360˚). The summit is being held in Boston, MA at Boston Park Plaza from April 3-4, 2023.

Roundtable Details:

Title: Challenges & Opportunities in Rare Disease

Presenter: Ottavio V. Vitolo, M.D., CMO, Cerevance

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 3, 2023, 1:00 PM – 2:00 p.m. ET

For more information and registration details, see the CMO 360˚ website here.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders. CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 136-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868