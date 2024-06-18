NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is investigating the merger between Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERE) and AbbVie, Inc. If you invested in Cerevel Therapeutics you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics-holdings-inc-investigation.

Claim Details:

On December 6, 2023, Cerevel Therapeutics announced that it would be acquired by AbbVie. Under the terms of the transaction, AbbVie will acquire all outstanding shares of Cerevel for $45.00 per share in cash. The transaction values Cerevel at a total equity value of approximately $8.7 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction. This transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2024.

BFA is currently investigating the go private transaction and believes that Cerevel Therapeutics’ board of directors was conflicted, engaged in an unfair process, and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders. If you are a current shareholder, you are encouraged to submit your information to find out about your rights.

Next Steps:

If you currently own shares of Cerevel Therapeutics you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

To speak with an attorney for more information visit:

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

[email protected]

212-789-2303

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

