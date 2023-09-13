Ceridian’s marquee customer conference heads to Las Vegas and online with motivating speakers, including legendary actor Kevin Bacon

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, will welcome back customers, partners, and industry disruptors at its annual customer conference, INSIGHTS 2023, from October 2-5, 2023, at the Wynn Las Vegas. Ceridian will also livestream its general session keynotes to registrants.

Attend the Engaging In-Person Experience

INSIGHTS 2023 will explore meaningful perspectives, strategies, and trends impacting the boundless workforce and how to achieve simplicity at scale with the Dayforce platform. The conference brings together customers across industries and regions in inspirational and hands-on ways – including keynotes and dozens of sessions featuring brands such as PwC, Burton Snowboards, Caleres, Costa Coffee, Highgate Hotels, Inc., Mister Car Wash, Newell Brands, Inc., and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Additionally, attendees can engage with organizations, including Danone North America, at the Inspiration Expo, featuring fun and visual customer activations.

Attendees will also have access to Hands-on Labs, a new series of classroom-style interactive sessions to empower users of various Dayforce experience levels, as well as all the components from previous years, including over 70 breakout sessions, Dayforce FIT (Fast-paced Interactive Training) classes, the Customer Support Zone, product demos, Inspiration Expo, and more.

Watch Motivating Keynotes – Livestreamed

Featured keynote speakers for the Opening Keynote include award-winning actor Kevin Bacon, who will speak about the power of community. Bacon has captivated audiences worldwide, and he will talk about the importance of harnessing the power of network, community, and partnership to make a transformational impact.

In addition, attendees will be able to see the breadth and depth of innovation from the company during the Innovation Keynote led by David Ossip, Chair and Co-CEO, and Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer. Lastly, during the Customer Keynote, attendees will hear from customers navigating today’s boundless workforce.

Connect with a Vibrant Community

INSIGHTS 2023 brings together Ceridian’s robust ecosystem with exclusive opportunities to learn and network through activities, including receptions and interactive networking events. During these engagements and on the show floor, attendees can build meaningful connections with peers and product experts while sharpening their skills with training and certification opportunities.

“Today’s workforce looks nothing like the past, and no organization is immune to the challenges around global compliance, budget realities, and new employee expectations,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Ceridian. “INSIGHTS attendees will gain valuable, hands-on guidance to navigate today’s work world, further equipping them to realize their full people potential, operate anywhere with confidence, and unlock greater value for the workforce of tomorrow. We look forward to engaging with our customer and partner communities in Las Vegas to explore opportunities within this new, boundless workforce.”

Sponsors of INSIGHTS 2023 are: Titanium sponsors: AXL Global Consulting , PwC, and THinK Best Practice; Diamond sponsors: Accenture, BDO, and EY; Gold sponsors: ClearCourse, DCH Advisors, D2Xchange, enforce, Experian Employer Services, Go1, HRchitect, HUB, PayTech, and Vintage Hill Consulting; Silver sponsors: Asurint, Aquera, BenefitsScape, Clinton Rubin, Cornerstone, DoveTail Software, Emburse, GHRR, HireRight, PayrollOrg, Quodammodo Solutions, SeeQuelle, Sterling, The NOLA Group, and VidCruiter; Bronze sponsors: EDO, Empyrean, Focus Cloud Group, Lavasource, LTG, and OnActuate

Registration Information

To register for the INSIGHTS 2023 in-person and virtual experience, visit: https://www.ceridian.com/insights/registration. All general session keynotes, including the Innovation Keynote, will be livestreamed. A replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live event. Additionally, interested parties can access livestreams and replays via the Investor Relations events page.

