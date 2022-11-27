MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced a collaboration with leading professional services firm, Deloitte Australia, that will help drive increased business value to Australia and New Zealand organisations. This collaboration will help organisations, particularly in the enterprise and higher education markets, transform their HCM processes through Ceridian’s award-winning Dayforce platform and best-in-class implementation processes.

“We are excited to be commencing our collaboration with Ceridian. Dayforce offers a single, market-leading platform for HR, workforce management, and payroll that will enable businesses to better manage their workforce, deliver organisational efficiencies, and improve workforce compliance,” said Glen Detering, Workforce and Payroll Solutions Lead Partner, Deloitte Australia.

Trusted by more than 5,800 customers globally, Ceridian applies modern technology to help HR and business leaders create value in today’s borderless, fluid, and skills-based world of work. Organisations benefit from the Dayforce platform’s single cloud solution for HCM that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management.

“As companies keep pace with the rapidly changing world of work, they’re looking to trusted organisations to accelerate their digital transformations and deliver enterprise-wide value,” said Brian Donn, Managing Director of Ceridian in Australia and New Zealand. “With our shared commitment to deliver exceptional experiences, this collaboration with Deloitte will provide our customers with deep industry expertise and services to help drive quantifiable value for their businesses and employees.”

Ceridian’s collaboration with Deloitte is part of the Ceridian Partner Network, which provides customers with enhanced choice, scale, quality, and innovation to help meet and elevate their human capital needs. System integrator partners combine their Ceridian expertise with deep advisory services to provide expert guidance on organisational, functional, and process development at the industry, regional, or global level.

Learn more about the Ceridian Partner Network here: Ceridian.com/partners.

