Ceridian Awarded 2018 Employees’ Choice Awards by Glassdoor

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, today announced that it was awarded the 2018 Best Place to Work Award by Glassdoor in both the U.S. and Canada, as part of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards.

The award, determined entirely by employee feedback shared anonymously on Glassdoor, recognizes employers who invest in employee satisfaction, career opportunities, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, culture and values, and have strong leadership. This year, Ceridian ranked in the Top 100 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work U.S. Large list, and in the Top 10 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Canada list. Glassdoor also named Ceridian as one of 15 companies that earned top “Recommend to a Friend” scores.

“Our people are fundamental to Ceridian’s culture of innovation and excellence, and they are also our best advocates,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “Through their genuine feedback and commitment to our culture and values, we’ve been able to achieve an enviable workplace and business success, together.”

The wins come on the heels of a string of successes for Ceridian, which was recognized as a Great Place to Work in both the U.S. and Canada, in 2017.

“We know today’s job seekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities to pay philosophy and more. To help people find companies that stand out from the pack, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards recognize employers that are truly Best Places to Work because they’re determined by those who really know best – the employees,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder. “Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance advantage. We’re proud to celebrate the 2018 winners as we mark our tenth anniversary of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards.”

