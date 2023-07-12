TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Ceridian will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2023 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Investor Relations section of Ceridian’s website. A recording of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Ceridian’s website following the call.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce®, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Source: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

For more information, contact:

Matthew Wells

Investor Relations

1-844-829-9499

investors@ceridian.com