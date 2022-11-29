Rapidly Growing Payment Integrity Firm Offers New Solutions in DRG Validation, Data Mining and More

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CERIS, a CorVel company and a leader in both prepay and post-pay health care claims review, has expanded services and launched a top to bottom rebranding to communicate its enhanced value proposition.

CERIS has been a leader in prepay itemized bill review for three decades. It has expanded its service offerings to add innovative services such as full DRG validation review and a state-of-the-art methodology to perform fair and appropriate out-of-network repricing.

CERIS also performs post-payment itemized bill review, clinical coding reviews, implant reviews, chart to charge reviews and medical implant and transplant reviews. It brings to bear deep data mining and analytical capabilities that allow it to discover savings in 97% of all claims that it reviews. In implant claims alone, it obtains an average savings of 62% over original bills.

The rebranding includes the articulation of a specific purpose for CERIS: To help heal healthcare billing through transparency and integrity. The company’s overall vision is to become a beacon of integrity in the healthcare industry.

“As our company continues to grow, we revisit our mission and purpose so we remain aligned, relevant and authentic to who we are,” said company President, Greg Dorn. “Our commitment is to be proactive in meeting our clients’ emerging needs and steward our identity with integrity. Our goal is to remain a premier payment integrity partner.”

In addition to its rearticulated purpose and vision, CERIS will emphasize to its clients its dedication to accuracy and transparency in healthcare billing. Its client interactions are focused on integrity, reliability, dedication, professionalism and true partnership.

CERIS, a leader in both prospective and retrospective claims review and repricing, combines clinical expertise and cost containment solutions to ensure the accuracy and transparency in healthcare payments. Accuracy and validation services include itemization review, DRG validation, facility repricing, contract and policy applications, review of implants and devices, and primary payer cost avoidance. Its proprietary universal chargemaster contains billions of charge items from more than 97% of the nation’s hospitals, helping to ensure the accuracy and objectivity of each claim review.

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.