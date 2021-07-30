Breaking News
Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Delivers Strong Results Across All Key Metrics
GAAP Operating Margin and Diluted EPS Lower Due to Restructuring Charges
Strong Adjusted Operating Margin Expansion and Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth vs. Year Ago Quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2021 second quarter that ended June 30, 2021.

The second quarter 2021 earnings release can be viewed here as well as on the company’s website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 8 a.m. CT on July 30, 2021. On the call, Cerner will discuss its results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on the Investor Relations page of Cerner’s website at https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations.

What: Cerner Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
When: Friday, July 30, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. Central Time
Financial Results: https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases
Webcast: https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations

Investor Contact: Allan Kells, (816) 201-2445, [email protected]
Media Contact: Stephanie Greenwood, (816) 201-2137, [email protected]

