Certara Appoints James E. Cashman III as Chairman of Board of Directors

High-tech CEO with decades of experience supports continued innovation and growth

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that James E. Cashman III, a current Board member, will be appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective as of December 1, 2021. Jim succeeds Sherilyn McCoy, who is stepping down from the Board to focus on other professional commitments.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of Certara’s Board of Directors, and I am proud of the Company’s strong performance and accomplishments,” said Ms. McCoy. “Certara is well-positioned for continued success with an outstanding leadership team.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sheri for all of her contributions to Certara. We wish her all the best in her endeavors,” said William F. Feehery, Ph.D., CEO of Certara.  “I am excited to continue working with Jim as he assumes the role of Chairman. His proven track record at Ansys and passion for simulation-driven product development will help advance Certara’s innovation and global expansion.”

James E. Cashman III has been a board member at Certara since 2018. He served for 20 years in the CEO and Executive Chairman roles at ANSYS, Inc., the global leader of engineering simulation software. Under his leadership, Ansys grew from $50 million to over $1 billion in revenue and was one of the top five public technology companies in total shareholder returns.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of Certara’s Board. I am inspired by Certara’s cutting-edge biosimulation technology and its impact on improving the drug development process and patient outcomes,” said James Cashman. “I look forward to working closely with the Board, William and the leadership team to create sustained value for all of Certara’s stakeholders.”

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

